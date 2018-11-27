TOWN OF MILTON
A woman who refused to leave her residence for about six hours surrendered around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Rock County Sheriff's Office reported.
A sheriff's office SWAT team and negotiators were among those who responded to the apparent scene of a domestic incident.
The call to 11457 N. Lakeview Drive in the Mallwood subdivision along Lake Koshkonong came in around 4:30 a.m.
Kezia C. Haffery, 38, was arrested afterward on charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct while armed, battery and failure to comply with officers' attempt to take her into custody, according to a second news release.
A man told deputies Haffery hit him in the head with a beer can and pointed a loaded handgun at him, according to the release.
The man fled and called 911 from a neighbor's house, which led to deputies surrounding the house, according to the release.
Haffery remained in the house, did not answer her cellphone and did not give herself up until about 10:30 a.m.
Deputies threw a cellphone to her through a window, and soon afterward she gave herself up, according to the release.
Deputies treated the incident as a barricaded, armed subject, Sheriff Robert Spoden said.
Haffery had been under stress from a recent death in the family, Spoden said.
