TOWN OF MILTON

A woman who refused to leave her residence for about six hours surrendered around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Rock County Sheriff's Office reported.

A sheriff's office SWAT team and negotiators were among those who responded to the apparent scene of a domestic incident.

The call to 11457 N. Lakeview Drive in the Mallwood subdivision along Lake Koshkonong came in around 4:30 a.m.

Kezia C. Haffery, 38, was arrested afterward on charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct while armed, battery and failure to comply with officers' attempt to take her into custody, according to a second news release.

A man told deputies Haffery hit him in the head with a beer can and pointed a loaded handgun at him, according to the release.

The man fled and called 911 from a neighbor's house, which led to deputies surrounding the house, according to the release.

Haffery remained in the house, did not answer her cellphone and did not give herself up until about 10:30 a.m.

Deputies threw a cellphone to her through a window, and soon afterward she gave herself up, according to the release.

Deputies treated the incident as a barricaded, armed subject, Sheriff Robert Spoden said.

Haffery had been under stress from a recent death in the family, Spoden said.

