A woman who refused to leave her residence for about six hours surrendered at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

A sheriff’s office SWAT team and negotiators were among those who responded to the apparent scene of a domestic incident.

The call to 11457 N. Lakeview Drive in the Mallwood subdivision along Lake Koshkonong came in at about 4:30 a.m.

Kezia C. Haffery, 38, was arrested afterward on charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct while armed, battery and failure to comply with officers’ attempt to take her into custody, according to a second news release.

A man told deputies Haffery hit him in the head with a beer can and pointed a loaded handgun at him, according to the release.

The man fled and called 911 from a neighbor’s house, which led to deputies surrounding the house where Haffery was, according to the release.

Haffery remained in the house, did not answer her cellphone and did not give herself up until about 10:30 a.m.

Deputies threw a cellphone to her through a window, and soon afterward she gave herself up, according to the release.

Deputies treated the incident as a barricaded, armed subject, Sheriff Robert Spoden said.

Haffery had been under stress from a recent death in the family, Spoden said.

