JANESVILLE

Rock County authorities tracked down the truck driver suspected in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Janesville, and the Illinois man turned himself in Wednesday night, a Rock County sheriff’s official said.

Capt. Jude Maurer said Thursday that Branko Jovanovic, 29, of Lyons, Illinois, came to the sheriff’s office with a lawyer at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, after police tracked him down using witness descriptions of the semitrailer truck that had hit a motorcyclist that morning.

Maurer told The Gazette that Jovanovic did not make a statement, but sheriff's officials had enough probable cause to arrest him on a charge of hit-and-run causing death.

The crash happened at 8:08 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 11 near the Interstate 90/39 ramp and blocked traffic for more than four hours.

Witnesses said the victim was driving a motorcycle west onto Highway 11 off the Interstate ramp when the semi, which was westbound on Highway 11, ran a traffic light and hit the motorcyclist.

The semi driver fled the area, and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release. Authorities have not yet released the name of the person killed.

Maurer said the State Patrol could use a number a witness saw to track down the company affiliated with the semi. After phone conversations, police found the company in Summit, Illinois, and Rock County sheriff’s detectives and an evidence technician went there for initial processing, he said.

The semi has been brought back to Wisconsin for more processing, he said.

The attorney for the company identified Jovanovic as the driver when they came to the sheriff’s office Wednesday night, Maurer said.

Jovanovic is scheduled for his initial court appearance at 3 p.m. Friday.

