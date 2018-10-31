JANESVILLE
Yellow police tape advising "crime scene do not cross" encircled a tree Wednesday in the 1500 block of Holiday Drive, joining decorative Halloween tape reading "haunted house" and "no trespassing."
Police used the yellow tape to close off the scene of a shots-fired incident in the northeast side neighborhood. A suspect was taken into custody shortly after the call, and a gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital, said Sgt. Chad Pearson.
A news release said police were not looking for any other suspects.
The call came into the Rock County Communications Center at about 2:39 p.m. Wednesday. Several blocks of Holiday Drive were closed to traffic as police responded.
Pearson said the shooting victim spoke to police at the scene before being transported to a hospital. Pearson said the area was safe. Police would have few other details Wednesday evening but plan to hold a press conference, possibly Thursday, he said.
Witnesses provided information of what they saw.
Josh Poznanski lives at an adjacent apartment complex and was leaving to get a prescription at Walgreens when he heard a commotion. He didn't hear the gunshots but noticed the victim—someone he knows—on the ground, he said.
Several people tried to stop a car fleeing from the scene. Poznanski said he heard the driver yell "Bitch, if you don't get out of my way, I'll run you over, too."
The people stepped back, and the car drove over the front lawn and sped toward Milton Avenue, Poznanski said. A smashed pumpkin laid in the street, possibly a remnant of the driver's off-road exit.
The victim's two young kids were on the scene. It was scary to think this happened with two kids in such close proximity, especially just hours before Janesville's trick or treating began, Poznanski said.
Another man doing maintenance work across the street told The Gazette he was parked in his truck when he heard loud arguing and swearing, followed by four or five gunshots.
The man, who would give only his first name, Tim, because of safety concerns, said he ducked down in his truck and called 911.
Tim said he looked across the street to a parking lot at 1515 Holiday Drive, where he saw a wounded person standing and later lying on the ground.
Tim said he saw a vehicle leaving hurriedly in the direction of Milton Avenue.
Another witness said she was in her house across the street when he heard shots.
"I heard three loud pops, really loud, and I've never heard gunshots before, so I assumed something of that nature had happened, or a bad accident," Judy Mowris said.
Mowris said she looked out and saw two women running into the apartment building, while a man ran to help another man on the ground.
"I thought it was very strange, so I called 911," Mowris said.
"They came really fast, the police did, and an ambulance came and took the guy away," Mowris continued.
She didn't see who might have fired the shots. She later talked to police.
Mowris said about an hour after the incident she was still shaken.
"It's very strange, very frightening. It sounded like one of those incidents that occurs elsewhere, not here," she said.
A group of about 20 police officers and at least a dozen police cars were seen in the area of Holiday and Woodlane drives soon after the dispatch call went out.
This story may be updated.
