JANESVILLE

An armed robbery at a Milton Avenue gas station early Saturday might be the third in a series by the same man, Janesville police said.

Janesville police Sgt. Chad Pearson said investigators are looking into the possibility that the robbery is connected to two similar robberies that occured Wednesday night at a Stop-N-Go in Janesville and a Casey’s General Store in nearby Milton.

The descriptions of the robber were similar, Pearson said.

A masked man robbed the Mulligan's BP, 3961 Milton Ave., at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, police said in a news release.

The scenario at the latest robbery also resembles that of the previous two.

Police said a man entered the store wearing a hood or piece of clothing to cover his face and displayed a gun, according to a news release.

The man demanded money from the clerk. He left the store and ran north with the money, police said.

The man was described as 20 to 30 years old, skinny, 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall and wearing bluejeans and a blue windbreaker with white stripes down the sleeves.

The mask he was wearing was described as a blue-colored hood with strings or piece of clothing with eye holes.

A detective is working on the case this weekend, Pearson said.