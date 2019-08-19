JANESVILLE

Authorities arrested a Janesville man early Sunday after a wild chase from Beloit to Janesville involving stop sticks, an injured deputy, and the man being shot with a Taser and bitten by a police dog three times, according to a criminal complaint.

Beloit police reported the man drove his car into a house and two vehicles in Beloit, which led to a high-speed chase.

Thomas D. Widener, 26, of 203 E. Holmes St., was charged in Rock County Court on Monday with fleeing an officer, second-offense intoxicated driving and bail jumping.

Police also arrested him on suspicion of hit-and-run to property, hit-and-run to unattended vehicles and driving while suspended, according to a Beloit police Facebook post.

At about 3:52 a.m. Sunday, Beloit officers found Widener driving in reverse in the 1700 block of St. Lawrence Avenue, where he had struck a house and two unoccupied vehicles, according to a Beloit police Facebook post.

Widener almost struck a patrol car before fleeing on St. Lawrence Avenue. Police pursued for two blocks, called off the pursuit and later spotted Widener swerving and otherwise driving dangerously, according to the criminal complaint.

Town of Beloit police set up stop sticks near Newark and McKinley roads, and two tires of Widener’s orange Hyundai Santa Fe were punctured, but he continued on Afton Road at speeds of up to 100 mph, according to the criminal complaint.

Widener then stopped at the side of Beloit- Newark Road, where an officer approached him with gun pointed. That’s when Widener accelerated, eventually heading north on Afton Road, according to the complaint.

A sheriff’s deputy was setting up stop sticks on Afton Road when Widener ran over them, puncturing a third tire and causing cuts to the deputy, who required stitches, according to the complaint.

Widener continued to flee at speeds reaching 110 mph, according to the complaint.

Janesville police set up stop sticks again at Afton and Rockport roads, but Widener continued on, stopping at South Washington Street and fleeing on foot, according to the complaint.

A deputy’s dog bit Widener’s left arm in the 500 block of South Washington, lost its grip and bit him again, then let him go when a Janesville officer ordered Widener to the ground, according to the complaint.

Widener walked away from the officer, who shot him with a Taser, according to the complaint.

Widener fell to the ground, and the dog bit him in the thigh, according to the complaint.

Widener would not obey the officer’s commands to roll onto his stomach, so he shocked him again, according to the complaint, and the officer was able to handcuff him.

As he was being treated at a hospital, Widener told officers he fled because he was afraid he would be arrested for violating a signature bond, according to the complaint.

Widener was held on a $500 cash bond after his court appearance.