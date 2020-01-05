JANESVILLE

Janesville police are seeking an Illinois man wanted in connection with the Sunday morning homicide of another Illinois man on West Racine Street.

Police are looking for Corvasie Weaver, 24, of Joliet, Illinois, in the incident that left a 40-year-old man dead, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.

Investigators believe Weaver was armed at the time of the fatal shooting near 613 W. Racine St., according to the release.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, where he later was pronounced dead, Janesville Police Lt. Charles Aagaard said.

Weaver and the victim had been at a party at the Janesville home before the shooting.

"The victim and the suspect were believed to have been involved in some type of argument, which ended with the suspect shooting the victim," a police news release reads.

Weaver was identified through witness statements, Aagaard said.

The victim was not armed, Aagaard said. No other injuries were reported.

Janesville police Lt. Todd Kleisner said police found the man down in the road near 613 W. Racine St.

Kleisner said the call came in at 5:08 a.m.

Aagaard said investigators don't believe the shooting was a random act.

"We're still trying to figure out what precipitated this," Aagaard said.

"We want to ascertain if this was a random act. We don't think it is."

The police news release urges caution: "Should members of the public see Weaver they should contact local law enforcement officials, and not approach him," the release reads.

Shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting, but no weapon was recovered, Aagaard said.

A neighbor said the 600 block of West Racine Street was closed all morning. Several squad cars were still blocking the street at 10:40 a.m.

A “significant number of people” were at the Racine Street residence when the incident occurred, and police were interviewing them, Kleisner said.

Two neighbors told The Gazette they heard about eight shots. Others said they slept through the incident. One neighbor said the shots came at different times, spread out over a minute or more.

Small children live in many of the residences in the immediate vicinity.

Police officers were at the small, two-story white house from 9 to 10:40 a.m. when a Gazette reporter was there. Several more officers in street clothes arrived during that time and entered the house.

Officers could be seen talking to two women near the front door and searching the purse of one of them.

