JANESVILLE
The Janesville Police Department and Rock County Sheriff's Office are investigating a reported shooting in the 1900 block of Conde Street next to Lincoln Elementary School.
Officers were dispatched at 4:51 p.m. Saturday, according to a supervisor at the Rock County Communications Center. Police were still on the scene just before 7 p.m. Saturday.
One person was injured, but that person's medical condition was unknown Saturday night, Janesville police Lt. Chad Pearson said.
Multiple neighbors reported calling police after hearing what sounded like gunshots followed by a pause and more gunshots.
Pearson said the stolen vehicle involved in the incident was found in the town of Afton on Saturday evening.
This story may be updated.