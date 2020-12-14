JANESVILLE
The man charged with murdering two women in Janesville in February also faces new charges accusing him of beating another woman with a baseball bat over a dispute about money last year.
About 10 months after the two women were found murdered, Marcus T. Randle El made his initial Rock County Court appearance Monday, but the matter had to be postponed until Thursday.
Randle El, a former Wisconsin Badgers football player, briefly appeared over video on the two first-degree intentional homicide charges he faces in the Feb. 10 slayings of Seairaha J. Winchester and Brittany N. McAdory in Janesville.
Because he had not had a chance to meet with his attorney, the initial appearance was postponed until 3 p.m. Thursday.
Randle El, 34, of Homewood, Illinois, also was charged last week in Rock County Court with aggravated battery intending great bodily harm and loan sharking, both with use of a dangerous weapon.
Janesville police on Sept. 28, 2019, spoke with a Janesville woman who had been beaten with a baseball bat, according to the new criminal complaint filed Dec. 8.
She said someone she knew as “L” had loaned her $185 for rent and now wanted $250 after adding interest, the complaint states.
After the two talked, he grabbed a black metal Louisville Slugger bat and struck her, according to the complaint. Injuries listed in the complaint include a “break in her forearm,” a cut on her shins that required stitches and bruises and swelling to her feet and knee.
People familiar with the beating were watching news about the killings on TV when one of them said, “That’s the guy that beat the girl with a baseball bat,” according to the complaint. They passed the information on to Janesville police, who confirmed the identity with the woman.
On Monday, inmates had to take turns sharing a device to make their virtual appearances from the jail, and at times they had their masks off or down under their noses. This comes as the jail is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected dozens of inmates, according to numbers last updated Friday.
Randle El had been serving a prison sentence in Illinois, but he was recently brought to Rock County to face charges here. Other charges include operating a vehicle without consent and possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony.
This story was updated at 4:20 p.m. Monday with details from new charges against Marcus Randle El.