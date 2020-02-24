ELKHORN

It was about 9 p.m. on the Tuesday night before the 2018 Walworth County Fair when the young woman left work and walked to the new car she had just bought.

Her last memory is of being chased and opening her car door.

She woke up in the hospital a few days later on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, said District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld.

If she had not been “such a strong fighter" to survive and give police a description of her attacker, Elkhorn police might not have had enough information to find the man before the fair ended, Wiedenfeld said Monday in Walworth County Court.

“I don’t know that we ever would have been able to apprehend him,” Wiedenfeld said, also crediting the persistence of law enforcement. “This is somebody who was very close to slipping through fingers.”

The woman and her family tearfully asked Judge Phillip Koss to sentence Terrence D. LeFlore, a carnival worker in town for the fair, to the maximum possible sentence for the brutal assault and rape they say has changed their lives forever.

LeFlore and his attorney, Mackenzie Renner, detailed LeFlore’s traumatic upbringing in Mississippi and the mental health disorders that still affect him.

Renner pleaded for leniency, saying her client was human and did not have an extensive criminal record—just a burglary conviction in 2015. She said a life sentence would not undo the harm he caused.

But Koss said he searched his conscience for a reason to not give LeFlore the maximum sentence, and he could not find one.

Koss ordered LeFlore, 25, to effectively spend the rest of his life in prison. The judge ordered 115.5 years of initial confinement followed by another 47.5 years of supervision.

“If there was anybody who has forfeited their right to be in society, sir, that is you,” Koss said. “If this can aid in any sense of victim restoration, I can only pray and hope that it do so.”

LeFlore pleaded guilty on the eve of his jury trial in December to attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, first-degree sexual assault causing great bodily harm and an amended charge of attempted armed robbery in the brutal Aug. 28, 2018, assault.

Wiedenfeld showed Koss photos of the woman’s injuries, which the judge said were among the worst he has ever seen in court. The DA also brought out the hammer LeFlore used.

Through an interpreter, the woman said before the attack she was a normal young woman who dreamed of studying, finding a career and building a life for herself.

But everything has changed. She’s embarrassed about her physical scars and the surgeries she has undergone. She said she doesn’t want to leave the house.

She also suffers from anxiety, depression, anger and frustration. She is afraid to drive or go out at night alone.

“This criminal is a danger to society,” she said. “The only thing he deserves is death. But since that cannot happen, he deserves the maximum penalty in prison for what he did to me.”

The Gazette does not identify the victims of sexual assault without their consent.

While the woman and her family spoke for more than 40 minutes, LeFlore sat mostly with his head down. Renner put her hand on his back after the woman finished her statement.

The woman and her family repeatedly referred to LeFlore as “the criminal” and the “monster.”

Renner said it was easy to look at her client that way. But she said he was much more than that.

When she first met LeFlore, Renner said the first thing he asked her was, “Is she OK?”

While part of his plea deal had him convicted of attempted murder, LeFlore has maintained he never tried to kill the woman.

Koss, however, said LeFlore did not adequately take responsibility for everything he did, and he pressed LeFlore on some of the more gruesome details of the rape.

The judge said even if he was not a monster, what he did was monstrous.

Renner said it was her fault, not LeFlore’s, that the case took so long to reach a resolution. She was doing her due diligence, but she said he took responsibility early on and confessed to police.

She asked the judge for five to 10 years of initial confinement followed by as much supervision as possible.

LeFlore used most of his speaking time Monday to explain how he got to this point. He said he has had a lot of time to think.

He called what he did that night “inexcusable.” He said no one should go through the pain the young woman has endured, and his own personal history doesn’t change that.

“I wake up every day like, ‘Why? Why?’” he said.

Renner said LeFlore’s father was neglectful and abusive. She said he pulled LeFlore out of a residential treatment facility where LeFlore had experienced the best few weeks of his life.

“He had freedom. He wasn’t scared. He got to eat a buffet. He could swim,” she said. “He liked it there. He wanted to stay there.”

LeFlore is still young, and Renner said he has struggled with bipolar disorder and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. He has a history of suicide attempts. She said his grandmother and brother are his main sources of support.

He also has struggled with substance abuse. Renner said he was on Xanax the night of the assault.

The woman’s uncle said that, in his opinion, LeFlore’s difficult childhood does not matter.

“Because the act itself is what counts,” he said, adding that his own upbringing was challenging, but he decided not to be a bad person.

Wiedenfeld said the woman’s medical procedures have been estimated at more than $380,000. The family fears “financial ruin” if the insurance company suddenly stops paying, he said.

The prosecution filed a restitution request for $102,891.80, which Wiedenfeld said could be updated. Most of that figure, $75,000, is for estimated future medical costs.

Renner said LeFlore wants to pay the family back, but he can’t really do that from prison.

The woman and her family said they hoped that knowing LeFlore was leaving the courtroom with the maximum possible sentence would help their healing.

Elkhorn police Detective Thomas Bushey, who investigated the case but has since retired, sat next to Wiedenfeld during the sentencing.

The hearing ended, and the room started to clear, but Bushey stayed back. He silently and intently watched LeFlore until court security took him away.