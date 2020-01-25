JANESVILLE

A man suffered a serious eye injury after being shot with a pellet gun late Friday night.

A neighbor drove the man to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, at about 11 p.m. and police were notified at that time, said Lt. Todd Kleisner.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and there are no public safety concerns because the victim knew a person who was with the shooter. It is unknown whether the victim and shooter knew each other, Kleisner said.

The victim was having people over at his home Friday night when a woman the victim knew came to the door. The victim did not want the woman in the home and pushed the door closed, Kleisner said.

The woman and two people who were with her forced their way into the house. One of the people with the woman shot the pellet gun, Kleisner said.

The shooter has not been identified, Kleisner said.

The incident happened near downtown. Kleisner declined to give an address because the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 608-755-3100, Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or submit an anonymous tip on the P3 tips app.