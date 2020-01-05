JANESVILLE

Police are investigating as a homicide the death of an Illinois man shot outside a Janesville home shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators believe a man not from Janesville is responsible for the fatal shooting near 613 E. Racine St., Janesville police Lt. Charles Aagaard said.

The victim was transported to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, where he later was pronounced dead, Aagaard said. The victim is from Illinois, Aagaard said.

The suspect and the victim had been at a party at the Janesville home before the shooting, but Aagaard said a motive for the shooting was not clear.

The suspect was identified through witness statements, Aagaard said.

The victim was not armed, Aagaard said. No other injuries were reported.

Janesville police Lt. Todd Kleisner said police found the man down in the road near 613 E. Racine St.

Kleisner said the call came in at 5:08 a.m.

Aagaard said investigators don't believe the shooting was a random act.

"We're still trying to figure out what precipitated this," Aagaard said.

"We want to ascertain if this was a random act. We don't think it is," Aagaard said.

After confirming they have probable cause to make an arrest, police will release the suspect's name and enter his information into a national police database.

Aagaard said the man should be considered armed and dangerous. Shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting, but no weapon was recovered, he said.

A neighbor said the 600 block of West Racine Street was closed all morning. Several squad cars were still blocking the street at 10:40 a.m.

A “significant number of people” were at the Racine Street residence when the incident occurred, and police were interviewing them, Kleisner said.

Two neighbors told The Gazette they heard about eight shots. Others said they slept through the incident. One neighbor said the shots came at different times, spread out over a minute or more.

"We don't know what's going on. We're trying to get answers," said a neighbor who asked not to be identified.

Small children live in many of the residences in the immediate vicinity.

Police officers were at the small, two-story white house from 9 to 10:40 a.m. when a Gazette reporter was there. Several more officers in street clothes arrived during that time and entered the house.

Officers could be seen talking to two women near the front door and searching the purse of one of them.

This story will be updated.