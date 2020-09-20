Rock County sheriff’s deputies on Sunday arrested a Muskego man after a double-fatal crash in the town of Milton.
Jason Zembroski was driving while intoxicated before the crash at 3:21 p.m. Sunday at County N and Vogel Road, according to a news release shared late Sunday night.
A 68-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman, both of Black River Falls, were pronounced dead at the scene, the release states.
A Ford Edge, driven by the 68-year-old man, drifted into the eastbound lane on County N and collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by Zembroski, according to the release.
Zembroski suffered life-threatening injuries and his 43-year-old passenger, also of Muskego, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies on Sunday arrested Zembroski on suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and causing injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, but on Monday the sheriff’s office said the only charge that would be pursued is third-offense drunken driving. The decision was made after consultation with the district attorney’s office, according to updated news release issued Monday.
The medical examiner’s office is expected to release the victims' names at a later time.
This story was updated at 5:06 p.m. Sept. 21 to reflect the change in charges announced by the sheriff's office.