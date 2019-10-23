UPDATE: The jury in the Julian Collazo murder trial began deliberations at about 4:37 p.m. Wednesday at the Rock County Courthouse.

Collazo faces life in prison if convicted on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in the stabbing death of Christine Scaccia-Lubeck of Janesville on Dec. 8, 2017.

The defense has offered an alternative version of events, saying Collazo’s girlfriend, Nicole Kazar, 25, killed Scaccia-Lubeck in a fit of jealous rage because Collazo was having sex with Scaccia-Lubeck.

Collazo took the stand Wednesday afternoon to give his version.

Judge Barbara McCrory said she did not know how long she would let deliberations continue Wednesday night before sending jurors home without reaching a verdict, but she would not keep them until midnight.

About 15 minutes after they began deliberating, members of the jury asked for and received a diagram of Scaccia-Lubeck's residence, where the stabbing took place.

Collazo said he was in the kitchen when Kazar went to the bathroom and stabbed Scaccia-Lubeck.

Collazo said he heard screams, peered around a corner, looked through the living room toward the bathroom and saw what was happening before going to assist Scaccia-Lubeck.

Assistant District Attorney Scott Dirks said it would be impossible for Collazo to have seen anything from the kitchen.

The following was written earlier Wednesday as the trial took a lunch break.

The defense in the Julian Collazo murder trial Wednesday gave its version of what happened the night Christine Scaccia-Lubeck died.

Defense attorney Jeff Jensen, who delayed his opening statement until the prosecution rested Wednesday morning, told the story, and Collazo took the stand to tell it in his own words.

In short, they said, it was Collazo’s girlfriend, Nicole Kazar, who stabbed Scaccia Lubeck, and Collazo had no clue it was about to happen.

As the court recessed for lunch shortly before 12:30 p.m., Jensen had ended his questioning of his client. The prosecution was scheduled to begin its cross-examination when proceedings resumed at 1:30 p.m.

Collazo knew Kazar for several weeks before the murder, and she was “more into” the relationship than Collazo was, Jensen said.

Around the same time, Collazo met Scaccia-Lubeck, and the two started having sex regularly, and he also was having regular sex with Kazar, Collazo testified.

Scaccia-Lubeck became Collazo's "sugar mom,” paying him for sex and companionship, Jensen said.

Kazar exhibited jealousy when she and Collazo were at Fuzzy's Lounge, 3900 Milton Ave., the night before the murder, Jensen tried to show with testimony from the bar/restaurant owner who saw them there.

On Dec. 8, 2017, Collazo and Scaccia-Lubeck bought beer, drank, had sex, and Kazar called Collazo, asking for help finding a place to stay for the night, Jensen said.

Collazo said he persuaded Scaccia-Lubeck to allow Kazar to stay there, and she gave Collazo her car so he could pick up Kazar.

Kazar arranged to be picked up at the Five Points gas station in Janesville, and she arrived there in a car driven by Damont L. Peacock, 37, of 4216 S. Afton Road, Janesville, according to testimony by Peacock.

Peacock, a Rock County Jail inmate, was evasive in answering questions about his role, often saying that it was “possible,” rather than saying "yes" or "no," but attorneys on both sides seemed to believe a police report about Peacock’s statements about what happened.

Collazo arrived; Kazar asked Collazo for money; Collazo gave her $20, and she bought crack cocaine from Peacock, Collazo said.

Kazar smoked the drug on their way to Scaccia-Lubeck’s house, where Kazar became upset and asked Collazo why he'd brought her there, Collazo said.

Jensen said both women quickly deduced who they were in Collazo’s life.

Scaccia-Lubeck went to the bathroom, Collazo said, and Kazar followed. Then he said he heard screams, went to the hallway and saw Scaccia-Lubeck, who pushed her way to the bedroom.

Collazo said he went to help, but it was too late. He said he fled with Kazar because he feared he would be accused of the murder.

Jensen and Collazo described Collazo and Kazar going to a Janesville residence that night. Kazar showered and changed clothes, and Collazo sold a handgun from Scaccia-Lubeck’s house to Peacock, they said.

The prosecution likely will probe Collazo about details of what happened in an attempt to bolster its version of what happened: That Collazo committed the murder, and Kazar was not involved.

Assistant District Attorney Scott Dirks said he anticipated a long cross-examination.

This story will be updated.