A Janesville woman was injured in an armed robbery Wednesday night on Janesville’s east side, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Tisbury Drive.
The victim had arrived home with her husband and, as she went through the garage, was struck in the head multiple times, according to Janesville Police Lieutenant Joshua Norem.
The robbers stole her vehicle after following the victim and her spouse home from a Janesville business, according to the news release.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she is being treated for minor injuries.
Norem said officers recovered the stolen vehicle in the city of Rockford, Illinois, towed it back to Janesville and are currently processing it for evidence.
Only one suspect was actively involved in the robbery, but police are still searching for a second vehicle and the suspect(s) who fled the scene.
The Janesville Police Department reminds residents that follow-home robberies are becoming more common. Residents should be aware of their surroundings when returning home and report any suspicious activity. Vehicle owners should also remember to lock their vehicles, remove the keys or key fobs and never leave their vehicle running unattended.
As this is an ongoing investigation, further updates will be added as more information becomes available.
