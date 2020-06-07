JANESVILLE

A Janesville teen has been named as a suspect in a Saturday shooting on Conde Street that led to life-threatening injuries for the victim.

Kenan L. Clemons, 17, is described as black, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build and short braided hair, according to a press release sent Sunday. He was last seen wearing dark-colored pants and a dark-colored sweatshirt.

Police are searching for Clemons on suspicion of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was shot in a confrontation with two men who stole a bike from outside his home Saturday, according to a previous Janesville Police Department press release.

Police did not have any updates on the second man Sunday afternoon.

Two men, one on a bike and one on foot, were seen in the 1700 block of Roosevelt Avenue at about 4:40 p.m. when the man walking stole a bike from a residence before the men left, according to the release.

The owner of the bike followed the men in his car to the 1900 block of Conde Street next to Lincoln Elementary School, where the victim and men made contact.

The owner of the bike was shot multiple times with a handgun before the two men took his car and fled, according to the release.

Multiple neighbors reported calling police after hearing what sounded like gunshots followed by a pause and more gunshots.

Officers were dispatched at 4:51 p.m. Saturday, according to a supervisor at the Rock County Communications Center. Police were still on the scene just before 7 p.m.

The car, which is now in police custody, was found in Afton at about 5:11 p.m. Saturday.

The Janesville Police Department is asking those who witnessed the incident or may have captured part of the incident on video to call the department at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 application on a smartphone.

This story may be updated.