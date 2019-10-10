JANESVILLE

Janesville police are looking for a man who fired a gun outside a residence in the 700 block of Miller Avenue on Thursday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at about 5:30 a.m. and made contact with a male victim, according to a news release.

The victim said he was leaving his house to go to work when he was confronted by a man with a handgun. The victim and shooter struggled, and multiple shots were fired, according to the release.

Lt. Charles Aagaard said police do not know the motive for the shooting and do not know whether the victim and the shooter know each other.

The victim was not hit by gunfire but suffered a minor hand injury, according to the release.

The shooting was reported by the victim, Aagaard said.

Multiple shots were fired, but Aagaard said he would not disclose how many shots or the caliber of the gun because it is still early in the investigation.

Shell casings were recovered from the scene, and the house was hit at least once, Aagaard said.

The shooter fled on foot in an unknown direction. Police have not identified any suspects, Aagaard said.

Police are asking neighbors with surveillance cameras to review footage from around that time to see if they captured images of the shooter.

One neighbor with a camera has been contacted by police, but the neighbor’s video did not offer any usable images, Aagaard said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Janesville police at 608-757-2244, leave an anonymous Janesville CrimeStoppers tip at 608-756-3636 or use the P3 app on a smartphone.