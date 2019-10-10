JANESVILLE

Janesville police are looking for a man who fired a gun outside a residence in the 700 block of Miller Avenue on Thursday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at about 5:30 a.m. and made contact with a male victim, according to a news release.

The victim said he was leaving his house to go to work when he was confronted by a man with a handgun. The victim and shooter struggled, and multiple shots were fired, according to the release.

The victim was not hit by gunfire but suffered a minor hand injury, according to the release.

The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Police are asking neighbors with surveillance cameras to review footage from around that time to see if they captured images of the shooter.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Janesville police at 608-757-2244, leave an anonymous tip at 608-756-3636 or use the P3 app on a smartphone.