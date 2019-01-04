JANESVILLE
Police are investigating what appears to be an attempted robbery of the Wisconsin River Bank, 1101 N. Parker Drive, shortly after 11 a.m. Friday.
A man did not display a weapon or threaten anyone and did not get any money before fleeing the bank on a motorcycle, said police Sgt. Dean Sukus.
A patrol officer, who had spotted a suspicious-looking motorcycle earlier, chased the man south through Traxler Park and on Main Street, across the river at Racine Street and into the Fourth Ward neighborhood, Sukus said.
The man drove the dirt bike-style motorcycle through backyards in the 300 block of South Jackson Street until a fence boxed him in, and police arrested him, Sukus said.
Sukus said the man, who might have been wearing a mask, went behind a bank counter, apparently looking for money, but didn't leave with any.
This story will be updated.
