Police are investigating an attempted robbery of the Wisconsin River Bank, 1101 N. Parker Drive, at about 11:10 a.m. Friday. A man did not display a weapon or threaten anyone and did not get any money before fleeing the bank on a motorcycle, and police chased him south through Traxler Park and on Main St., across the river at Racine Street and into the Fourth Ward Neighborhood, where he drove through back yards before a fence boxed him in in the 300 block of South Jackson Street and police arrested him, said Sgt. Dean Sukus.