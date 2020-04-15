JANESVILLE
Police responded to a report of a robbery at a CVS Pharmacy and are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects seen on store surveillance footage, according to a police news release.
Janesville Police Department officers responded to a report of a robbery at 7:46 p.m. Wednesday at 1700 Milton Ave., according to a department news release.
Two African American males entered the store, appeared to select items for purchase and walked to the cash register. The store clerk was then assaulted and tackled to the ground, according to the news release. The men took cash from the register and other items from the store, then they left the store and got into a vehicle described as a gold-colored Pontiac Grand Prix, according to the release.
The men were captured on the store's surveillance video system. Police asks anyone with information about the crime, including the suspects' identity or the location of the suspected getaway vehicle, to call the police department at 608-755-3100, Rock County nonemergency dispatch at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-758-3636.
