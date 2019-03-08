JANESVILLE

Janesville police arrested two men early Friday on the city’s near west side after responding to a report of an armed subject and a shooting in the 100 block of Linn Street late Thursday.

Michael Black, 22, of 119 Linn St., is charged with four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety while armed, one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety domestic violence while armed, and three counts of disorderly conduct domestic violence while armed.

Cole Smith, 22, also of 119 Linn St., is charged with one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The incident apparently was fueled by an argument over drugs, according to a police news release issued Friday.

At least a dozen Janesville police officers, Rock County sheriff's deputies and a police dog worked in the area of Linn and McKinley streets in Janesville's Fourth Ward after responding to a report of an armed subject at 9:38 p.m. Thursday, according to the Rock County Communications Center.

The person who reported the incident said a male inside the house had a firearm and was threatening to shoot everyone inside, which included a woman and four young children, according to the release.

While the woman was leaving the house with the children, a witness heard a single gunshot, according to the release.

Police later learned that a mutual friend heard the argument and discharged a firearm outside the house, according to the release.

One man who lives near McKinley Street told a reporter he saw police with rifles on the streets near his house just before 10 p.m. Thursday. The man said he hadn’t seen or heard anything unusual until he noticed officers in the neighborhood.

A Gazette reporter on the scene heard police use a bullhorn around midnight to tell occupants at 119 Linn St. to “come out with your hands up.”

Janesville police Lt. Steve Kleisner said officers executed a search warrant and found two firearms and drug paraphernalia in the house.

The investigation is ongoing, he said.