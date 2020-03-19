JANESVILLE
A Janesville man was arrested on a misdemeanor firearms charge after the 9mm handgun he was handling went off Wednesday night, injuring him and his girlfriend.
At 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to an apartment at 3230 Midvale Drive for the report of a gunshot wound. The caller reported a resident had shot himself in the leg and the bullet had struck another resident nearby.
Officers learned Robert Villarreal, 23, of 3230 Midvale Drive, was setting down the 9mm handgun when it discharged. The bullet struck him in the leg above the knee and then struck his 27-year-old girlfriend in the upper thigh, said Lt. Charles Aagaard of Janesville police investigations bureau.
A child in the room at the time was not injured, Aagaard said.
Officers tended to the victims, who were transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to a police news release.
Villarreal was arrested on a charge of negligent handling of a dangerous weapon and released with a court date, Aagaard said.