JANESVILLE
A Rock County Judge on Friday sentenced a former Janesville gym teacher to serve 18 months in prison—where he can get treatment—after he pleaded guilty to fourth-offense intoxicated driving and lost his job and home.
Dennis H. Brunner, 51, of Poynette, also was ordered to serve 18 months of extended supervision and two years of probation.
Judge Barbara McCrory fashioned her sentence in a way that would allow Brunner to take advantage of a substance abuse treatment program in prison.
It was at least in part thanks to defense attorney Shanna Knueppel pointing out that if the judge had ordered her sentence in another way Brunner would have missed out on treatment.
Brunner pleaded guilty June 18 to fourth-offense intoxicated driving and threatening a police officer, both felonies.
Janesville police arrested Brunner on Feb. 23, 2019, when they said he was passed out in the driver’s seat of a car that was still running in a driveway.
Assistant District Attorney Scott Dirks said Brunner was mourning the loss of his second wife, who had died tragically 10 years earlier.
McCrory said he suffered from PTSD following his wife’s death.
A preliminary test showed a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.235, according to the criminal complaint. He then threatened one of the officers on the way to the Rock County Jail, reportedly saying, “I know a lot of biker guys. It means there is going to be a bounty put out on him.”
Beyond his “serious problem with alcohol,” Dirks said Brunner needed to address his criminal thinking patterns and take more responsibility for his actions.
Brunner was a physical education teacher, coach and driving school instructor.
He declined to address the court during Friday’s sentencing.
He resigned from his job effective March 26, 2019. Gazette records show he was a school district employee as far back as 1995.
Knueppel said Brunner comes from a “very prosocial family” that includes his father who was Janesville police chief, a brother who was an officer and a brother who was a firefighter.
“I think those things bode well for Dennis,” she said.
While acknowledging there was some punishment needed, Knueppel said the publicity of this case has brought extra shame to Brunner.
“Who he’s staring down in the mirror today is a very different person than he was looking at a year and a half ago,” she said. “He was employed full time. He owned a house, and he had ... the respect of his peers.
“He realizes a lot of that has been taken from him,” she added. “Doesn’t mean he won’t get it back. I’m fairly confident he will. But I think that that has been—probably more than any sentence this court will pass down—has been the biggest punishment that’s happened to him.”
This story was updated Friday afternoon with more from the sentencing.