DELAVAN
Delavan police are looking for the shooter in a fatal shooting that killed a 20-year-old man Sunday night, according to a news release issued Monday.
Life-saving measures for the victim, Alejandro Gonzalez, were unsuccessful, and he died of apparent gunshot wounds, according to the release.
Police responded at about 9:02 p.m. Sunday to 820 Parish Court, building one, according to the release. Some people who called 911 said several vehicles fled the scene before police arrived.
Police Chief Jim Hansen said Gonzalez did not live in Delavan, but he said officials are working to confirm where he was from as of Sunday.
He declined to share further details about the circumstances of the shooting, but he said the public is not at risk.
He said they are still trying to determine how Gonzalez might have known who shot him and why he was at the address of the shooting.
Hansen said he would not immediately comment on whether police had recovered a weapon.
Delavan police are asking for witnesses and available surveillance video from this incident. Those with information may call the police department at 262-728-6311 or Walworth County Crime Stoppers at 262-723-2677.
This story was updated at 12:12 p.m. Monday with comments from the police chief.