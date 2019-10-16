JANESVILLE

Janesville police responded Wednesday night to a report of a person with a gunshot wound at the 1500 block of Center Avenue, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Police were dispatched shortly after 9:30 p.m. and made contact with the 48-year old victim who was shot in the face, according to the news release.

The victim was at an ATM when he noticed a silver van approach. He heard a gunshot and realized he had been hit by gunfire. He ran to a nearby gas station for help, according to the release.

The victim was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center and treated for non life-threatening wounds, according to the news release.

The victim identified the driver of the van as his estranged wife. Janesville police received information at 6 a.m. Thursday that Sauk County Sheriff’s Department had taken the suspect into custody, according to the news release.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or use the P3 App to leave an anonymous tip.