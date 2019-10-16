JANESVILLE

Sauk County sheriff's officials have arrested a woman in connection with a shooting Wednesday night in Janesville in which a man was shot in the face, Janesville police said Thursday.

Nova T. Suarez, 43, whose last known address was in Monona, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in what police consider a domestic violence incident, according to a news release.

Janesville police responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Center Avenue, according to the release.

A 48-year old man told police he was at an ATM when he saw a silver van approach. He heard a gunshot and realized he had been hit by gunfire, so he ran to a nearby gas station for help, according to the release.

The man identified the van's driver as Suarez, his estranged wife.

He was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville and treated for non life-threatening wounds, according to the release.

Janesville police said they received information at 6 a.m. Thursday that the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office had taken Suarez into custody.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or use the P3 app to leave an anonymous tip.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.