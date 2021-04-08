BRODHEAD
Brodhead police say they have arrested an Edgerton man they believe committed a drive-by shooting Thursday night.
Police reported on their Facebook page that they arrested Damian Brandt, 19, after executing a search warrant "without incident" at a home where Brandt was living in Edgerton.
No one was reported injured in the car-to-car shooting.
Brandt was booked into the Green County Jail on an initial charge of recklessly endangering safety, according to the report.
The shooting took place in the area of Fourth Street and Second Avenue when a person in one vehicle shot at a vehicle ahead of him, police said.
Brodhead police responded to the shooting at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a previous news release. They said several shots were fired by the lone occupant of a car toward a car that was driving in front of it.
The other car was hit, and its only occupant was not injured.
Brodhead Police Chief Chris Hughes said Thursday night that police had a possible identification of the shooter.
Hughes called the shooting an isolated incident and said there was no ongoing threat to public safety. It was not known why the shots were fired.
Hughes said in a news release that police will provide no other information because of the "ongoing investigation."