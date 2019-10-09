TOWN OF BRADFORD

A Clinton man was charged with a weapons violation after the FBI executed a search warrant Wednesday morning.

Austin Hedges, 23, of Clinton was charged Wednesday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Madison with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to a news release.

The release states that Hedges, who had previously been committed to a mental institution, had a .38-caliber pistol.

FBI agents investigate at a house at 6243 S. Highway 140 in the town of Bradford late Wednesday morning. One person was arrested, officials said.

Hedges was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition after being the subject of a commitment issued in Rock County Court in June 2013, according to the release.

Federal officers executed a search warrant at Hedges' Clinton home and found a pistol, according to the release.

Leonard Peace, a public affairs officer for the FBI's Milwaukee division, confirmed FBI agents arrived at a residence near Clinton sometime after 8 a.m.

A State Patrol officer watches the front driveway of a house at 6243 S. Highway 140 in the town of Bradford during an FBI investigation Wednesday morning. Authorities said one person was arrested after a search warrant was executed for possible weapons violations.

A Gazette photographer saw FBI officials and State Patrol officers at a house at 6243 S. Highway 140 at about 12:30 p.m.

Hedges was arrested without incident and remains in federal custody.

A State Patrol officer told a photographer nobody had been hurt and there was no threat to the public.

Gazette photographer Tony Wahl and reporter Jonah Beleckis contributed to this report.

FBI agents investigate at a house at 6243 S. Highway 140 in the town of Bradford late Wednesday morning.

