TOWN OF BRADFORD

A Clinton man was charged with a weapons violation after the FBI executed a search warrant Wednesday morning.

Austin Hedges, 23, of Clinton was charged Wednesday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Madison with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to a news release.

The release states that Hedges, who had previously been committed to a mental institution, had a .38-caliber pistol.

Hedges was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition after being the subject of a commitment issued in Rock County Court in June 2013, according to the release.

Federal officers executed a search warrant at Hedges' Clinton home and found a pistol, according to the release.

Leonard Peace, a public affairs officer for the FBI's Milwaukee division, confirmed FBI agents arrived at a residence near Clinton sometime after 8 a.m.

A Gazette photographer saw FBI officials and State Patrol officers at a house at 6243 S. Highway 140 at about 12:30 p.m.

Hedges was arrested without incident and remains in federal custody.

A State Patrol officer told a photographer nobody had been hurt and there was no threat to the public.

Gazette photographer Tony Wahl and reporter Jonah Beleckis contributed to this report.