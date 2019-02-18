CLINTON

Clinton police arrested a man suspected of shooting a woman Sunday night in Clinton, police said Monday.

Police on Monday morning said they still don't know what led to the shooting, but they called it an isolated incident and said there is no danger to the public.

Officers arrested Jesus S. Rangel, 18, of 727 Milwaukee St. No. 14, Clinton, on a charge of recklessly endangering safety after responding to a report of a disturbance outside Rangel's home at 6:16 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

An 18-year-old Janesville woman received a single, non-life threatening gunshot wound, Clinton Police Chief David Hooker said.

She was taken to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville and is expected to recover.

Police later found the 9mm handgun they believe Rangel used in a snowbank in the 300 block of Pleasant Street, Hooker said.

Hooker said the woman was with two males who came to Clinton to meet Rangel, but no one will say why they met.

"They're not being very forthcoming on that," Hooker said, adding that it appears those involved knew each other before the meeting.

Those involved say one of the men pushed Rangel, and Rangel then started shooting, Hooker said.

Rangel was held at the Rock County Jail.

Police made an arrest and recovered the gun less than four hours after they first got the call, Hooker said, complimenting Janesville police and the Rock County Sheriff's Office for their help.