JANESVILLE
A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was shot in a confrontation with two men who stole a bike from outside his home Saturday, according to a Janesville Police Department press release.
An investigation is ongoing, Janesville Police Lt. Chad Pearson told the Gazette Saturday.
Two men, one on a bike and one on foot, were seen in the 1700 block of Roosevelt Avenue around 4:40 p.m. when the walking suspect stole a bike from a residence before the men left, according to the release.
The owner of the bike followed the men in his car to the 1900 block of Conde Street next to Lincoln Elementary School, where the victim and suspects made contact.
The owner of the bike was shot multiple times with a handgun before the two suspects took his car and fled, according to the release.
Multiple neighbors reported calling police after hearing what sounded like gunshots followed by a pause and more gunshots.
Officers were dispatched at 4:51 p.m. Saturday, according to a supervisor at the Rock County Communications Center. Police were still on the scene just before 7 p.m.
The car, which is now in police custody, was found in the Town of Afton around 5:11 p.m.
The first suspect is described as a black man about 17 to 20 years old with a skinny build. He was last seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt with a gallon sized water container, according to the release.
The second suspect is described as a black man about 6 feet tall with braided hair. He was last seen wearing a dark grey sweatshirt, according to the release.
The Janesville Police Department is asking those who witnessed the incident or may have captured part of the incident on video to call the department at (608) 757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 application on a smartphone.
This story may be updated.