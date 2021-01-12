ALBANY
Green County prosecutors charged a 16-year-old Albany boy as an adult with first-degree intentional homicide Tuesday in connection with the death of his newborn daughter, who was found dead Sunday in the snowy woods.
Logan T. Kruckenberg-Anderson was also charged with hiding the corpse of the child identified in the criminal complaint as a girl named Harper, who was born Jan. 5.
Court records show Judge Thomas Vale ordered Kruckenberg-Anderson held on a $1 million cash bond.
Guy Taylor, the public defender representing Kruckenberg-Anderson at his appearance Tuesday, told The Gazette he believes he will file a petition to have the case handled in juvenile court.
A girl in her early teens gave birth to Harper on Jan. 5, and Kruckenberg-Anderson—the father—took the baby, according to the criminal complaint. He initially told authorities he met someone in a park and paid that person $60 to take the baby to an adoption agency.
He later told police that he took the baby into the woods, left her in a snow-covered area and shot her twice in the head, the complaint states.
This story was updated at 2:36 p.m. Tuesday with more details from the case, and it will be updated further.