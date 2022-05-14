JANESVILLE
A Janesville couple that owns around 100 rental properties in the area is accused of "severe or pervasive harassment,” including demanding sexual favors to remain in their homes, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday by the U.S. Department of Justice.
The lawsuit claims Richard Donahue, who co-owns the properties with his wife, Mary, violated the Fair Housing Act by sexually harassing multiple female tenants since the year 2000.
The complaint states Richard Donahue “made repeated and unwelcome sexual comments to female tenants, entered the homes of female tenants without their consent, touched female tenants’ bodies without their consent, requested sexual contact, offered reduced or free rent in exchange for sexual contact, and took adverse housing-related actions against female tenants who refused his sexual advances.”
Donahue declined to comment on the allegations Saturday, telling The Gazette he was unaware of the suit and had not been served any papers.
In 2019, The Gazette reported that the Donahues own at least five homes where the state has placed violent sex offenders being rehabilitated. In 2016, the city of Janesville reported 120 complaints lodged against their properties for poor maintenance or neighborhood nuisances, and in 2012, the city issued 20 violation orders for failure to maintain his properties.
The lawsuit seeks monetary damages to compensate those harmed by the alleged harassment.
According to the federal suit, Richard Donahue demanded tenants provide him with sexual favors, including sexual intercourse and oral sex, in order to not lose housing. The documents also state that Donahue subjected tenants to un-welcomed sexual touching; exposed his genitals and requested sexual favors; made unwelcome sexual comments and sexual advances to tenants; and threatened initiation eviction actions when tenants objected or refused sexual advances.
“Everyone deserves to feel safe at home, but sexual harassment in housing destroys that security,” assistant attorney general Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division wrote in a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office from the Western District of Wisconsin. “The Justice Department will vigorously enforce the Fair Housing Act against landlords who engage in this kind of predatory and illegal behavior.”
The lawsuit cites a female tenant’s claim that from 2004 through 2012, Donahue subjected her to unwelcome and unwanted sexual comments and that on one occasion he told her she could give him a “blowjob” in exchange for rent forgiveness.
In 2012, the filing states, Donahue told the tenant that he would not take her to court if she “showed him appreciation,” which she understood him to mean she should perform a sexual act. Donahue evicted the tenant after she refused his sexual demands, the tenant claimed.
The documents also state that Donahue’s conduct caused female tenants and persons associated with them to suffer physical harm, fear, anxiety, emotion distress and interfered with their ability to secure and maintain rental housing for themselves and their families.
According to the release, the DOJ’s Sexual Harassment in Housing Initiative, launched in October 2017, has led to the filing of 24 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment in housing and recovered over $9.5 million for victims of such harassment.
“No one should have to choose between having a place to live or enduring sexual harassment,” said Timothy M. O’Shea, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, according to the news release. “Those few Wisconsin landlords who exploit vulnerable tenants for sex violate federal law and will be held accountable.”