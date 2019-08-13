JANESVILLE

Two 14-year-olds were arrested Tuesday on Janesville’s near west side as police investigated a report of a minivan stolen in the Rockford, Illinois, area.

Police alerted businesses in the area, leading the Family YMCA of Northern Rock County, 221 Dodge St., to go on a soft lockdown.

Beloit police spotted the minivan with Illinois plates around noon, gave chase but then broke off the chase, and the van headed north on Highway 51, said Janesville police Sgt. Dean Sukus.

Janesville officers monitored the van as it entered the city on Center Avenue and then turned into the Fourth Ward, Sukus said.

The van was found abandoned near McKinley and Cherry streets, and police with help from sheriff’s deputies surrounded the area and brought in two dogs, Sukus said.

The dogs led police to the 300 block of McKinley Street, where police located the teens in a house.

Family members told police the teens had been in Rockford on Monday night but would not say how they returned, Sukus said.

Video from cameras on the block where the van was found helped police confirm that the teens were the ones who were in the van, Sukus said.

The teens were referred to juvenile authorities on charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner consent. Beloit police took custody of one of the teens and likely will have additional charges to recommend, related to the chase, Sukus said.