JANESVILLE
Police arrested two suspects from the June 6 shooting in the 1900 block of West Conde Avenue, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
Officers received information Thursday that Keenan Clemons and a 16-year-old Janesville resident, both suspects in the shooting, were spotted in the Fourth Ward area by a member of the Street Crimes Unit.
Police and members of the Street Crimes Unite set up a perimeter in the area before conducting a ground search with dogs in the K9 Unit, according to the release.
The search led officers to a garage at 220 S. Academy St. where both suspects had broken a window to hide, according to the release.
Clemons and the other suspect surrendered to verbal commands from officers. Both were then arrested and taken into custody, according to the release.
Clemons was arrested for suspected attempted second degree intentional homicide, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent while armed, burglary, theft, criminal trespass to property and trespassing.
The second suspect was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent while armed as party to a crime, criminal damage to property and trespassing.