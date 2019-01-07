DELAVAN
Two convicted sex offenders will be released from prison Tuesday, Jan. 15, and will reside in Delavan, according to a press release from Delavan police.
Terrence D. Flood, 50, will live at 740 E. Geneva St. Flood was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual assault of the same child in Walworth County in 1999.
Jesus G. Guzman, 48, also will live at 740 E. Geneva St. Guzman was convicted of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of four children in Walworth County in 1993.
Citizen abuse to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated, according to the release.
