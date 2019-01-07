DELAVAN

Two convicted sex offenders will be released from prison Tuesday, Jan. 15, and will reside in Delavan, according to a press release from Delavan police. 

Terrence D. Flood, 50, will live at 740 E. Geneva St. Flood was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual assault of the same child in Walworth County in 1999. 

Jesus G. Guzman, 48, also will live at 740 E. Geneva St. Guzman was convicted of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of four children in Walworth County in 1993. 

Citizen abuse to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated, according to the release.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Comments disabled.