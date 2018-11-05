ELKHORN
Two men already serving prison time for Rock County burglary cases reached plea agreements in more 2013 burglaries in Walworth County.
But their prison sentences for those crimes will run at the same time as the lengthy terms they’re serving for a violent armed robbery in the town of Fulton in January 2013.
Jesse D. Adams III, 27, who is serving time in the Green Bay Correctional Institution but is formerly of Beloit, pleaded guilty Monday in Walworth County Court to three counts of party to burglary as a repeat offense.
Per the agreement, Judge Phillip Koss sentenced Adams to serve seven years in prison and five years of extended supervision for the Jan. 3, 2013, burglaries in the town of Delavan. Several other burglary counts were dismissed and read into the record.
The sentence, however, will run concurrently to the one Adams is already serving. About five years ago, Adams and Christopher A. Kimps, 30, were sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for armed robbery.
Kimps, who is serving time in the Waupun Correctional Institution but is formerly of Whitewater, also reached a plea agreement recently to close his Walworth County cases.
Kimps on Sept. 26 pleaded guilty to three counts of party to burglary as a repeat offender, court records show. A judge sentenced him to serve 7½ years in prison and five years of extended supervision—but like Adams, Kimps’ sentence will run concurrent to his other prison sentence.
Most of the Walworth County burglary charges involve the taking of TVs and other electronics. The burglary locations for both Adams and Kimps include the towns of Whitewater, Richmond, La Grange and Sugar Creek, according to court documents.
The plea agreements for Kimps and Adams include paying any claimed restitution, but Kimps has set up a hearing to contest the amount requested. Adams also could contest the amount.
That hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. Dec. 7.
