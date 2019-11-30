JANESVILLE

Two men were arrested in Janesville on fourth offense operating while intoxicated charges Friday night.

The first incident took place at 11:20 p.m. Friday near Mt. Zion Avenue and North Fremont Street, according to a Janesville police news release. Police stopped Brandon D. Stoddard, 39, of Janesville after they witnessed him driving erratically.

Stoddard showed signs of impairment but refused to complete standard field sobriety tests and refused to submit to a blood test. Officers obtained a search warrant for the blood draw and results are pending, the news release states.

Stoddard is being held at the Rock County Jail pending his initial court appearance.

The second incident occurred just after midnight.

Janesville police stopped Bradley S. Burkett, 48, of Janesville near Center Avenue and Van Buren Street after officers witnessed a moving violation, the news release states.

Burkett showed signs of intoxication, and field sobriety test showed that he was impaired, according to the release. Burkett was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated, fourth offense.

Burkett is being held at the Rock County Jail pending a court appearance.