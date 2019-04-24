JANESVILLE

Janesville police arrested two men after short vehicle pursuit early Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers saw a vehicle with expired registration leaving the area of a hit-and-run incident at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday near South Crosby Avenue and Johnson Street, according to a police news release.

They attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled. Police ended the pursuit after a 10th of a mile but saw it again near North Washington Street and West Memorial Drive and followed it to Richardson Street and Sherman Avenue, according to the release.

The driver, Daniel J. Nyman, 32, of 908 Sherman Ave., Janesville, was arrested without further incident on charges of felony fleeing, operating while suspended and a misdemeanor charge.

The passenger, Marshawn D. Giles, 20, of Madison was apprehended after a short foot chase. He was arrested on two counts felony bail-jumping and several misdemeanor charges.