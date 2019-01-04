Two Beloit men are suspected of committing as many as six burglaries in Beloit and parts of western Rock County in recent weeks to pay for drugs.
Brandon W. Plummer, 29, of 2241 Shore Drive was charged this week in Rock County Court. Eric M. Wincapaw, 32, is in jail pending a probable court appearance Monday.
Acting on a tip, Rock County Sheriff’s Office detectives were following Plummer and Wincapaw in Beloit on Dec. 28 when they saw Plummer kick in the door of a house in the 1600 block of Sixth Street in Beloit, according to a news release.
Detectives and Beloit police surrounded the house and confronted Plummer as he left the house with a pillow case they later learned contained jewelry from a bedroom, according to the criminal complaint.
Plummer seemed startled, and he struggled with several officers, breaking free before falling to the ground, when officers pinned him and took him into custody, according to the complaint.
Wincapaw was in a vehicle in the area of Sixth Street when Plummer allegedly burglarized the house and left the area when Plummer was arrested, according to the release.
Rock County and Beloit detectives located Wincapaw a short time later and took him into custody without incident.
Capt. Todd Christiansen of the sheriff’s office detective bureau said the pair likely will be arrested in another burglary, on Cleophas Road, and they might be implicated in other burglaries.
Both men sold goods from the burglaries to support drug habits, Christiansen said. He could not specify what kind of drugs.
Plummer faces charges in two burglaries, one in Beloit and one on West Spring Creek Road in the town of Beloit, and an attempted burglary in Beloit.
Jewelry, a clock and a watch were taken from the home on West Spring Creek Road on Dec. 18, according to the complaint. Jewelry from that incident was found at L&B Coins & Collectibles in South Beloit, Illinois.
Plummer also is accused of trying to break into a home of someone he knows in Beloit on Dec. 27.
In court Friday, Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer refused to lower Plummer’s $15,000 cash bail.
Assistant District Attorney Jodi Dabson Bollendorf argued that Plummer missed court appearances in previous cases, went on a crime spree after being released on bail in a previous case and has burglary cases pending in Illinois. She said one victim in the recent burglaries has expressed fears that Plummer will return to her residence.
Dabson Bollendorf said more charges are expected.
Christiansen said people who have not reported burglaries can do so to the sheriff's office or their local jurisdiction by calling the county nonemergency number, 608-757-2244.
Residents concerned about burglaries should be vigilant, help neighbors keep watch and consider installing surveillance cameras covering entrances, Christiansen said.
And if you see a suspicious vehicle, get the license plate number, Christiansen said, adding that many people fail to do so.
Keeping doors locked also is a good idea, but in this case, burglars broke through locked doors, Christiansen said.
