JANESVILLE

Police have arrested a woman in an armed robbery that involved gunshots June 5 at a West Milwaukee Street residence, but two robbers remained at large Tuesday.

Dawn M. Kost, 54, of 10991 N. Gladys Drive, Edgerton, was charged Monday with party to armed robbery and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched at 1:10 a.m. June 5 to an apartment in the 400 block of West Milwaukee Street for a shots-fired report.

They found a woman screaming and crying and a man bleeding profusely from his eyebrow. The man was in and out of consciousness, according to the complaint.

The man said Kost was hanging out at his apartment when she insulted a friend of his, and he asked her to leave, according to the complaint.

Kost left but returned an hour later, stayed for a minute and said she had to go downstairs to talk to a friend, according to the complaint.

Kost returned a minute later with two men, one of the men displaying a handgun, and Kost demanded money, according to the complaint.

The victim gave up about $200, and then the man with the gun demanded everyone’s cellphones and hit the victim in the head, according to the complaint.

Two shots were fired, possibly one before the man was struck and one afterward, according to the complaint.