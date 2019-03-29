JANESVILLE

Two Janesville men were arrested on suspicion of armed robbery Thursday night, according to Sergeant Aaron Dammen.

Officers responded at 10:30 p.m. to the Subway restaurant at 1929 Center Ave. and located a vehicle leaving at a high speed.

Officers gave chase to South Jackson Street and Reuther Way where they lost the vehicle. It was later spotted at a residence in 1000 block of Jerome Ave., according to Sgt. Dammen.

Search of the vehicle revealed evidence of the robbery, an undisclosed amount of money at a BB gun.

Tyler Kjell, 17, of Janesville, was charged on suspicion of armed robbery and felony bail-jumping.

Kortae Valdev, 18, of Janesville, was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery as party to a crime and felony bail-jumping.

They are being held at Rock County Jail until their initial court appearance.