JANESVILLE

Two Janesville men were arrested on suspicion of armed robbery Thursday night, according to Sergeant Aaron Dammen.

Officers responded at 10:30 p.m. to the Subway restaurant at 1929 Center Ave. and located a vehicle leaving at a high speed.

Officers gave chase to South Jackson Street and Reuther Way where they lost the vehicle. It was later spotted at the 1000 block of Jerome Ave., according to Sgt. Dammen.

Search of the vehicle revealed evidence of the robbery, an undisclosed amount of money at a BB gun.

Tyler Kjell, 17, of Janesville, was charged with armed robbery and felony bail-jumping.

Kortoe Valdev, 18, of Janesville, was charged with armed robbery as party to a crime and felony bail-jumping.

They are being held at Rock County Jail until their initial court appearance.