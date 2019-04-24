JANESVILLE

Two Janesville men were arrested after short vehicle chase early Wednesday morning, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Officers found a vehicle with expired registration leaving the area of a hit and run incident at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday near South Crosby Avenue and Johnson Street.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle but the suspects fled. The vehicle was relocated near North Washington Street and West Memorial Drive and officers pursued the suspects to Richardson Street and Sherman Avenue, according to the release.

The driver Daniel J. Nyman, 32, of Janesville, was apprehended without further incident. Nyman was arrested on suspicion of felony fleeing, misdemeanor possession of MDMA and operating while suspended.

The passenger Marshawn D. Giles, 20, of Janesville, attempted to flee on foot. Police apprehended Giles after a short foot pursuit and later discovered a firearm in his front pocket, according to the release.

Giles was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor carrying an concealed weapon, misdemeanor resisting an officer, two counts felony bail-jumping, misdemeanor bail-jumping and misdemeanor hit and run.