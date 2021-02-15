JANESVILLE
Two Rock County Jail inmates appeared to overdose Monday evening, but they were treated and taken to a hospital to be sure they were OK, officials told The Gazette on Monday.
At about 5:33 p.m. Monday, jail officials reported that two inmates appeared to be overdosing on a substance, said Sgt. Greg Westness.
They appeared to be recovering after some medical treatment, he said, but they were still taken to a hospital “to be sure” they recover fully.
Westness said Monday evening it was too early to determine what the substance or substances involved were or where they came from. But he said the sheriff's office is investigating.