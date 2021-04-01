TOWN OF ROCK
Rock County sheriff's deputies arrested a Janesville man on his suspected seventh intoxicated-driving charge after his car crashed in the front yard of a house early Thursday, the sheriff's office reported.
Deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries at 3:37 a.m. Thursday at 5427 W. Cemetery Road, according to a news release.
They found a Ford Crown Victoria on fire and with heavy damage in the front yard. Both of the car's occupants were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.
The driver, Jim W. Janisch, 58, of Janesville, showed signs of impairment and was arrested on felony seventh-offense intoxicated driving and seventh-offense intoxicated driving causing injury charges.