01STOCK_POLICE_GENERIC_1

TOWN OF ROCK

Rock County sheriff's deputies arrested a Janesville man on his suspected seventh intoxicated-driving charge after his car crashed in the front yard of a house early Thursday, the sheriff's office reported.

Deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries at 3:37 a.m. Thursday at 5427 W. Cemetery Road, according to a news release.

They found a Ford Crown Victoria on fire and with heavy damage in the front yard. Both of the car's occupants were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

The driver, Jim W. Janisch, 58, of Janesville, showed signs of impairment and was arrested on felony seventh-offense intoxicated driving and seventh-offense intoxicated driving causing injury charges.

Tags