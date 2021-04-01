TOWN OF ROCK
Rock County Sheriff Deputies arrested a Janesville man on a seventh OWI charge after a single vehicle crash, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Deputies responded to a report of a single vehicle crash with injuries at 3:37 a.m. Thursday at 5427 W. Cemetery Road.
A Ford Crown Victoria was found in the front yard with heavy damage and on fire. Both occupants of the vehicle were contact and transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the news release.
Jim W. Janisch, 58, of Janesville, was the driver and showed signs of impairment. He was arrested on felony seventh OWI and seventh OWI causing injuries charges.