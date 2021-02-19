TOWN OF PLYMOUTH
A Janesville man was arrested on his suspected fourth intoxicated-driving charge after a one-vehicle crash early Friday morning that injured two people, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies responded at 2:59 a.m. Friday to a traffic crash with injuries near South Highway 213 and South Carver Road. A Buick Verano was located in the ditch with significant front end damage, according to a news release.
Both occupants had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the release.
Deputies reported that the driver, Joseph J. Saladino Jr., 34, of Janesville showed signs of impairment. He agreed to field sobriety testing, and deputies determined he was intoxicated, according to the release.
He was arrested on felonies fourth-offense OWI and fourth-offense OWI causing injury.