WHITEWATER

Two Milwaukee men are in the Walworth County Jail in connection with an armed robbery in Whitewater on Monday afternoon.

Whitewater police Capt. Dan Meyer confirmed Wednesday morning that police arrested Prentice S. Hawkins, 20, and Badon C. Prophet Jr., 19, in the robbery in the 100 block of South Prince Street.

The incident happened about 3:20 p.m. Monday, and Meyer said police took Hawkins and Prophet into custody within an hour of the robbery.

The men are accused of taking an undisclosed amount of money and other items, Meyer said in an email.

At least one handgun was involved, and police have recovered it, he said.

Judge Phillip Koss on Tuesday ordered Hawkins and Prophet held on $10,000 cash bonds, court records show. The two are not allowed to contact eight individuals or each other as conditions of their bond.

Meyer said the robbery appeared to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community.

UW-Whitewater police also helped during the investigation.

