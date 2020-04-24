JANESVILLE
Two Illinois teenagers have been arrested in connection with a CVS Pharmacy robbery April 15.
Steven F. Wheeler, 18, of Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Jaheem M. Hammond-Fields, 17, of Chicago face charges of robbery with use of force and misdemeanor battery as a party to a crime.
Both men were arrested in Rockford, Illinois, on April 19 after police said they provided false identifying information to an officer.
Janesville officers responded to a report of a robbery at 7:46 p.m. April 15 at the CVS pharmacy at 1700 Milton Ave.
The criminal complaint says Wheeler and Hammond-Fields entered the store, bought a lollipop and then knocked over a display as a distraction while the store clerk counted coins. One of the men began throwing items at the clerk, who was then assaulted and tackled to the ground.
The men took $255 from the cash register before fleeing in a gold-colored Pontiac Grand Prix, according to the complaint.
On April 16, a case worker with the Illinois Department of Health and Family Services saw the image of Wheeler distributed by police and identified him as one of her clients, according to the complaint.
Another case worker said Wheeler had run away from the group home where he was living a few days earlier, saying he was going to Wisconsin to “get guns and shoot people” and then head to Beloit, according to the complaint.
Another case worker from a different firm identified Hammond-Fields from the store's surveillance footage as one of her clients, saying that Hammond-Fields’ last known address was in Beloit. She said he was “dangerous” and thinks like a criminal, according to the complaint.