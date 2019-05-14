DARIEN

A man and woman were found dead in a Darien residence Monday night, Delavan police said Tuesday morning.

Another man was found with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was reported in stable condition Tuesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, according a news release from Delavan police.

Delavan Police Chief Jim Hansen said he did not expect any arrests in the case. He would not say how the incident happened, how the people died or what the motivation might be.

In a news release, police said there was “no further danger to the community.”

Hansen said he plans to wait until his officers’ reports and those of the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office were completed before releasing details.

The wounded man is “fine,” and police planned to talk to him sometime Tuesday, Hansen said.

The incident occurred at 452 Buckingham Court. The Walworth County Dispatch Center received a 911 call shortly after 6 p.m. Monday that someone had been shot there, according to the release.

Neighbors in the cul-de-sac told a Gazette reporter a woman in her mid to late 20s lived in the house. They described her as a nice person.

Jim Stirmel, a neighbor, said he last saw her Sunday as she mowed her lawn. He called the incident “extremely rare” for the quiet neighborhood.

“It’s just a really super neighborhood,” Stirmel said. “…This is really strange.”

A delivery box was on the porch of the residence Tuesday morning. No one answered the door.

A man who said he attended Delavan-Darien High School with a person he believes is the woman involved said she was “smart, sarcastic and funny.”

Danielle Palms told The Gazette she believes she is a friend of the man who died. She said the man and woman had dated but had broken up.

Palms said she was shocked by the incident.

“He was an amazing person,” Palms said of the man. “Amazing soul. Huge heart. Loves a lot.

“This is a really upsetting situation for this whole town. Really upsetting.”

Hansen said he would release no names until autopsies were completed Tuesday and Wednesday and families notified.

SWAT teams from the sheriff’s offices in Kenosha, Rock and Walworth counties were among the law enforcement units called to the scene.

Among other responders were the FBI, detectives from Rock and Walworth counties, the state Division of Criminal Investigation and medical response units.

The bodies were found after “several hours of attempted negotiations and investigative leads” and after SWAT officers breached a door to the residence, according to the release.

Officers obtained a search warrant and searched the house, releasing the scene at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the release.

The incident had ties to the nearby village of Sharon, according to a Sharon police Facebook post.

Sharon Police Chief Brad Buchholz posted this statement in response to what he said were many people asking why he issued an alert to residents Monday night urging them to shelter in their homes and report suspicious activity.

“In reply to the many who asked why there was not more information released about the call, I will answer with this statement. It is the policy of this department NOT TO RELEASE INFORMATION IMMEDIATELY when our department is not directly involved in a crime scene,” Buchholz wrote. “I simply put out a safety notice because this incident did have ties to our community. I will state that the department was aware of certain aspects of the case and did take extra measures to ensure the safety of those that may have been connected with this tragic event.”

The incident was the second in six months in which two people were shot in a Darien residence.

In a Dec. 2 incident, Steven W. Kohs, 34, shot and killed William Swift, 48, and wounded Kohs’ estranged wife, Rebecca L. Kohs, 39.

Kohs then took his own life.

All three were village of Walworth residents.

Hansen said in March that a case of this kind was rare for the village of 1,600 people.

Gazette photographer Angela Major contributed to this report.